Purdue gets 2nd win, dominates listless Missouri, 35-3 (Sep 16, 2017)

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Under first-year coach Jeff Brohm, Purdue is showing signs of life. The same can’t be said of Missouri in Barry Odom’s second season.

The Boilermakers dominated the Tigers 35-3 on Saturday and will head into Big Ten play just one victory short of last season’s total. It was the fewest points surrendered by Purdue (2-1) since a 59-0 victory over Southeast Missouri State in 2011.

”They played hard, they played to win,” Brohm said. ”I really thought our defensive performance was dominant. For 60 minutes, we covered down, we didn’t give up anything cheap.”

Missouri (1-2) has scored a combined 16 points since its 72-43 season-opening win over Missouri State. The Tigers managed just 203 total yards.

After a fiery, lectern-pounding postgame press conference last week, Odom was somber and subdued Saturday. He said he didn’t see a clunker coming after a good week of practice.

”When you lose and you lose in that fashion, you’re not excited about the way we played really in any aspect or area,” Odom said.

As usual, Purdue used a two-quarterback system, and both played well. David Blough completed 22 of 28 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown. Elijah Sindelar completed 4 of 6 passes for 85 yards and one touchdown. Tario Fuller carried 19 times for 90 yards and a score.

Purdue scored touchdowns on its first three drives and led 28-3 at halftime.

Missouri’s listless performance was best illustrated by one series in the second quarter in which the Tigers committed penalties on four consecutive plays – three false starts and a holding infraction.

Purdue resumed its dominance in the second half, with linebacker Markus Bailey intercepting an underthrown sideline pass from Lock on the opening drive. The Boilermakers took advantage of that turnover when Blough connected with Richie Worship for a 1-yard touchdown pass.

In the fourth quarter, when MU finally appeared ready to score a touchdown, Purdue cornerback Kamal Hardy ripped the ball out of wide receiver J’Mon Moore’s hands in the end zone for an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

PURDUE: The Boilermakers spread the offensive wealth. Nine players got at least one carry, and 13 receivers caught a pass. Jackson Anthrop led the receiving corps with six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

MISSOURI: The only positive for Missouri was the play of Corey Fatoney, who averaged 48.2 yards per punt and killed four of them inside the Purdue 20-yard line.

UP NEXT

PURDUE: The Boilermakers travel to Michigan for their Big Ten opener.

MISSOURI: The Tigers return to Southeastern Conference play with a home game against Auburn.

