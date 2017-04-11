Purdue Football: Andy Chelf recovering after being shot Sunday

Purdue football player Andy Chelf is recovering after being shot on Sunday morning, following the team”s spring game Saturday.

Spring is supposed to be a time of celebration and excitement for football players. Purdue football especially needed something to get excited about, coming off a poor 2016 season which led to the firing of head coach Darrell Hazell.

However, the team received some awful news the morning after the team’s spring game as sophomore defensive back Andy Chelf was shot in the torso.

According to the AP, though, he’s currently in recovery.

The Southlake, Texas, native was struck in the torso on Sunday morning at around 3 a.m. and rushed to the local hospital. He had just played in the team’s spring game just hours before, recording seven tackles.

Officers believe someone struck Chelf, but no arrests have been made yet. This is a scary situation for new head coach Jeff Brohm who is trying to change the culture in West Lafayette.

Living off-campus can be dangerous for college athletes and this is just another reason why. Chelf wasn’t on campus during the time of the shooting and he’s lucky to still be alive after being shot.

Chelf posted this to Twitter on Sunday morning, just eight hours after being struck in the torso:

Blessed to see another day… don’t take things for granted. — andy chelf (@Andy_Chelf) April 9, 2017

What a scary situation for the Boilermakers, but they have to be breathing a major sigh of relief that they didn’t lose one of their own.

Let’s hope Chelf can make a full recovery and rejoin the team at full-strength.

