Pros and cons of enclosing the west end zone of Sanford Stadium

The open end zone is a topic of debate around Georgia football and Sanford Stadium expansion conversations. Should it be closed to add thousands of more seats, or remained opened to keep the view of the University of Georgia campus.

Sanford Stadium has grown up a lot in its 88 year history. At first it was just the two stands on each side built on a hill. Then it was “double-decked” in the 1960’s. In the 1980’s the west end zone was enclosed.

Eventually permanent stands were added to he east side. But instead of building the upper deck in that end zone, the stands were built shorter than rest of the bottom deck. The reasoning was to give people in the stadium a look at the campus, and vice versa.

Since the east end zone stands were added, the Stadium has not stopped growing. A top deck was added to the north sideline and the sky suits were added to the south.

Now Sanford Stadium has a seating capacity of 92,746 fans which is fifth in the SEC behind Texas A&M (105,512), Tennessee (102,455), LSU (102,321), Alabama (101,821). But it’s obvious that enclosing the east end zone of Sanford Stadium would push the capacity well over 100,000 and up a few spots on that list.

Last year the school approved the West End Zone Project that would bring a new dressing room, recruiting room and other updates to that side of Sanford Stadium. But “double decking” the west end zone is not a part of the plan. UGA President Here Morehead even assures that picturesque view of the campus would not be affected.

But should they enclose the end zone? Or should Georgia look to add seating elsewhere to Sanford Stadium when it comes time to expand?

Pros

More seats

More seats means more ticket sales and more impressive attendance figures. But adding the seats in that end zone as opposed to expanding the top deck across Sanford Stadium would ensure that the stadium could surpass 100,000 seats without looking like an overgrown mess.

How long before Florida adds seats to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium or Auburn adds to Jordan-Hare Stadium and their capacities surpass Sanford Stadium? Is the University really okay with Georgia falling from fifth to seventh in the SEC?

More home field advantage

Isn’t it odd that the smallest area of the stadium is also where the visiting section is located? Of course a second student section is put in that end zone to counter them, but the perk of playing at home is that your opponent is in hostile territory.

So isn’t Georgia making that part of the stadium a little less hostile by giving opposing fans large chunk of the space? Closing that stadium would ensure that the west end zone is just as rowdy and hostile as the east side.

Cons

Losing the view of the campus

The open end zone is iconic for many Georgia football fans. Peiple love looking out of the stadium and being able to see the Tate Center, the Miller Learning Center, the bookstore and parts of UGA’s beautiful campus.

Counter argument

But the main argument against that is would anyone really miss the view? Not to take anything away from the view, but no one goes to games in Sanford Stadium to look outside of the stadium. They go to watch Georgia football.

And if you’re on the bottom deck like me, you don’t get to enjoy much of a view at all. You can see the Tate Center and some trees, and that’s about it.

Losing the view from the bridge

One of the favorite things for many Georgia fans to do when it’s not game day is to drive or walk on the Sanford Drive bridge to look into the stadium. Not many stadiums in the SEC or the country for that matter have that kind of view

Counter argument

However, the bridge has also been a place where many controversial and distasteful, Westboro-like protests have taken place trying to distract fans from watching the game. There hasn’t been such a protest recently, but it’s bound to happen again.

This article originally appeared on