ProHogs Update As Trey Flowers Gets Ready For Super Bowl

Former Arkansas Razorback defensive lineman, Trey Flowers, is getting ready for his first Super Bowl.

When you talk about Arkansas greats in the recent past, Trey Flowers has to be in the conversation. Flowers was an absolute beast for Arkansas and was on one of the best defenses in Arkansas history.

During his time here, Trey was named to second-team All-SEC in not only 2013 but also in 2014. In his 2014 season, he started every game and led the Razorbacks in tackles for a loss with 15.5 and also led the team in sacks with 6.

Flowers has since moved on from his time as a Razorback and now represents the state in the NFL. He is now doing his thing as a defensive end for the New England Patriots.

In the 2014 draft, Flowers was selected by the Patriots in the 4th round as the 101st pick overall. It was definitely a pick that paid off for the Pats. This season Trey had 7 sacks and 23 total tackles. He also had 22 assisted tackles and 45 combined tackles for the Patriots.

As I am sure you probably know, Trey Flowers and his New England Patriots will be playing in the Super Bowl this year. Super Bowl LI will be a face-off between the Patriots from the AFC and the Atlanta Falcons from the NFC.

You can watch Trey in his first Super Bowl appearance on February 2nd at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised nationally on Fox, You can also watch it online for free at Foxsports.com. Congratulations to Trey for such an awesome season and we wish him all the best in his first Super Bowl. Woo pig.

