Pro Bowl fullbacks represent the FCS

(STATS) – For one night of football on Sunday, the pride of the FCS will be centered at … fullback?

Yup, although underappreciated, the big bruisers still hold a valuable role in the NFL even while offenses continue to rely on the passing game.

The two fullbacks participating at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida, are former FCS players – the Baltimore Ravens’ Kyle Juszczyk representing the AFC and the Carolina Panthers’ Mike Tolbert playing for the NFC.

Juszczyk, in his fourth season out of Harvard, is making his first appearance in the Pro Bowl. This season, the 6-foot-1, 240-pounder led NFL fullbacks with 37 receptions in addition to being a blocker.

Tolbert, in his ninth season out of Coastal Carolina, is appearing in the Pro Bowl for the third time. The sure-handed 5-9, 250-pounder hasn’t had a fumble in the last five seasons and has rushed for 2,402 yards, collected another 1,783 receiving yards and scored 45 touchdowns in 131 career games.

Only one fullback is selected per team.