Presbyterian in midst of seven straight home games

(STATS) – Late August meant the start of the college football season and that’s when Presbyterian opened its season with a loss at Wake Forest.

Following that game, the Blue Hose aren’t playing another game on the road until November.

The Big South team’s second game was moved from The Citadel to Presbyterian’s campus in Clinton, South Carolina, because of Hurricane Irma, which means the Blue Hose are in the midst of seven straight home games in September and October. Having beaten Campbell last weekend to end a seven-game losing streak, they take a 1-2 record into Saturday night’s game against NAIA member Cumberland at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

“Obviously, it gives us some confidence,” coach Tommy Spangler said on his “Inside Blue Hose Football” coaches show, “but we’ve got to stay real with it and know that we can continue to improve, and that’s what it’s going to take. With a good Cumberland 4-0 team coming in here, we’re going to have to continue to build. Wofford’s right around the corner, our Big South Conference opponents are right around the corner, so we’re going to have to continue to improve.”

Presbyterian has an enrollment under 1,100, the smallest of the 124 schools that play on the FCS level.

The Blue Hose’s seven original home games were already the most in the program’s 103-year history, but the additional game took it to eight, including a Nov. 18 matchup against Gardner-Webb to end the regular season. The Blue Hose don’t leave campus again until visiting Monmouth on Nov. 4.