Predictions for Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State will defeat Clemson if these things happen and I think they will.

Ohio State is favored to win the Playstation Fiesta Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal, but I don’t see too many pundits picking the Buckeyes.

Here is what they see. Clemson has Deshaun Watson, the self-described best player in the country and a defense that is No. 4 in the FBS in sacks. Ohio State can’t block anyone and J.T. Barrett is wildly inaccurate. Advantage Clemson.

Whatever. The truth is both of these teams are phenomenal and this is going to be a great game unless one of them completely plays flat. Not likely.

Here are six predictions for the game:

Curtis Samuel will catch a touchdown pass longer than 50 yards

Not that it was a secret, but Jadar Johnson alluded to the defense Clemson will play when he said “He’s pretty good. We’ve definitely faced quarterbacks better than him. I feel like if we can limit him on the ground with his running then we’ll be pretty good. I don’t think he’s a very accurate passer. “

The Tigers are going to load the box to stop the run. I would not be surprised if they play a Bear, Cover 0 defense most of the night as long as it working.

If they do, the middle of the field will be open for exploitation. Despite Barrett’s struggles, he will hit Samuel in stride on a slant or dig early in the game and take it to the end zone.

Mike Weber will rush for 150 yards

Even though he gets overshadowed by Samuel and Barrett, Weber is the workhorse. His workload will be substantial and the results will be mixed early in the game as the defense schemes to stop the run.

The two-yard gains will slowly become five-yard gains or more in the second half as Meyer commits to pounding on the Tigers’ defense to break their will.

Weber will eventually break a few long runs to get the yard total up to 150 late in the game.

The defense will hold Clemson under 100-yards rushing

Pitt is the only team to beat Clemson this year and the only defense to hold the Tigers under 100 yards rushing. They finished with 50.

N.C. State held them to 117 and would have won the game if it had a kicker with a pulse.

Coincidence? Not likely.

How will the Silver Bullets do it?

Do what they’ve done all season. Defensive coordinator Greg Schiano trusts Gareon Conley and Marshone Lattimore to blanket Mike Williams and the rest of Clemson’s wide receiving corps so the rest of the guys can focus on stopping the run and pressure Deshaun Watson.

Unlike 2013, this secondary will rise to the challenge when Dabo Swinney decides to pass on every down.

Dontre Wilson will return a punt for a touchdown

Meyer’s punt return unit has been dreadful this year and that’s being kind. Drops and fielding inside the 10-yard line have afflicted them all season often causing the offensive woes.

Wilson’s career has been plagued by injuries that derailed high expectations, but he is healthy and due for a breakout game.

I suspect he knows that this is his one chance to really shine and make a difference. I expect him to deliver even though I think I have a better chance at winning the lottery than actually seeing this happen.

The game will go to overtime

Great quarterbacks, stout defenses and a never quit attitude. This screams close game and overtime.

Either Barrett or Watson will drive his team for the game tying score late in the fourth quarter forcing overtime.

Score:

The game will end 27-27 in regulation and then Clemson will score a field goal on its overtime possession and Ohio State will score a touchdown. Buckeyes win 33-30.

This article originally appeared on