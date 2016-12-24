Prediction Roundtable: Big Ten Bowl Games

How will the Big Ten fare during the upcoming bowl season?

The Big Ten had a fantastic season in 2016 with 10 teams qualifying to play in bowl games. Often considered inferior to the SEC, the Big Ten was by far the best conference in the nation this season.

Four teams, Ohio State (3), Penn State (5), Michigan (6), and Wisconsin (8) finished the the top 10 of the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings. All four of those teams will be representing the conference in New Year’s Six bowls.

Penn State will take on USC in the Rose Bowl, Michigan will face Florida State in the Orange Bowl, and Wisconsin will take on undefeated Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will represent the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff when they take on the Clemson Tigers on December 31 in the Fiesta Bowl.

For this article we will not include Penn State in these predictions. Look for a separate piece on the Rose Bowl on January 1.

Read on to see the VBR staff predictions for the Big Ten bowl games.

Quick Lane Bowl

Maryland vs. Boston College

December 26, 2016 2:30 p.m.

Detroit, MI

The Terps will get bowl season started for the Big Ten. After starting the season 4-0, they finished just 6-6. A victory over Rutgers in the final regular season game ended a four-game skid. The Terps boast a very talented run game, but rank as one of the worst defenses in the Big Ten.

Boston College has its share of struggles on offense. Luckily, the defense is seventh in the nation against the run. That makes for an interesting matchup against Maryland.

A decent Maryland offense against a good Boston College defense, and a bad BC offense versus a bad Terps defense could make for an interesting matchup.

Check out the VBR staff predictions for the Quick Lane Bowl.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Maryland 17 Boston College 14

Contributor Marty Leap: Maryland 10 Boston College 9

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Maryland 20 Boston College 17

Contributor Corey Hunter: Maryland17 Boston College 16

Holiday Bowl

Minnesota vs. Washington State

December 27 2016 7:00 p.m.

San Diego, CA

This game has had controversy surrounding it ever since the Minnesota players said they would boycott it over the suspension of 10 players. With more information having been released in the investigation of the players in question, the team backed off from the boycott talk.

Still, how focused will the Gophers be heading into this one?

Minnesota had a very solid year. A strong rushing attack, led by Rodney Smith, helped the Golden Gophers to an eight-win season. The main problem area for the Gophers was the defense, particularly against the pass. That’s bad news going up one of the top passing offenses in all of FBS.

Washington State is all about the passing attack and quarterback Luke Falk. The Cougars averaged 371 yards a game through the air and can move down the field quickly. With just 339 rushes, the run game is an afterthought in Mike Leach’s offense.

Points could be flying on the board in this one, particularly in favor of the Cougars. See what the VBR staff thinks of the Holiday Bowl.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Minnesota 17 Washington State 35

Contributor Marty Leap: Minnesota 21 Washington State 38

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Minnesota 24 Washington State 45

Contributor Corey Hunter: Minnesota 27 Washington State 44

Pinstripe Bowl

Northwestern vs. Pittsburgh

December 28, 2016 2:00 p.m.

New York, NY

Northwestern had to pull out a victory over rival Illinois in the last week of the regular season to become bowl eligible. It was a down year in Evanston for Pat Fitzgerald and company. Two losses to start the season made things tough on the Wildcats.

The Wildcats struggled to run the ball, but have a potent passing attack led by quarterback Clayton Thorson, who threw for 2,968 yards and 21 touchdowns. Catching most of his passes was Austin Carr, who led the Big Ten with 84 receptions.

Pittsburgh claimed one of the biggest upsets this season by defeating Clemson. The Panthers also picked up a win over Penn State and finished the regular season with eight victories.

Quarterback Nathan Peterman threw for 2,602 yards and 26 touchdowns. Talented running back James Conner was fantastic this season after returning from a battle with Hodgkin’s and rushed for 1,060 yards with 16 touchdowns.

Check out VBR’s predictions for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Northwestern 17 Pittsburgh 24

Contributor Marty Leap: Northwestern 40 Pittsburgh 42

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Northwestern 20 Pittsburgh 31

Contributor Corey Hunter: Northwestern 27 Pittsburgh 33

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana vs. Utah

December 28, 2016 8:30 p.m.

Santa Clara, CA

Indiana is another Big Ten team that slid into bowl season with a victory in its final game of the regular season. Since then there’s been a head coaching change, so it’s difficult to know what to expect in the Foster Farms Bowl.

Still, the Hoosiers have a very potent, quick-strike offense, led by quarterback Richard Lagow, who was second in the Big Ten with an average of 265 passing yards a game. When Lagow isn’t slinging the ball around the Hoosiers use a run scheme that can be tough to defend.

A minus-seven turnover ratio hurt Indiana this season.

Utah suffered through an up-and-down season. The Utes started 4-0, including a victory over USC. However, they dropped three of their final four games against Washington, Oregon, and Colorado.

The Utes like to run the ball with Joe Williams. The senior rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored nine touchdowns this season.

This one could be a very interesting and entertaining matchup.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Indiana 24 Utah 27

Contributor Marty Leap: Indiana 20 Utah 31

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Indiana 23 Utah 34

Contributor Corey Hunter: Indiana 13 Utah 24

Music City Bowl Bowl

Nebraska vs. Tennessee

December 30, 2016 3:30 p.m.

Nashville, TN

Nebraska started the season 7-0, but lost three of its final five games. Quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr. is still battling a hamstring injury that he suffered late in the season. It’s unclear if he’ll be 100 percent for the Music City Bowl.

Top receiver Jordan Westerkamp has already been ruled out of the game with a knee injury. The questions surrounding the passing attack will likely lead to more touches by running back Terrell Newby.

Tennessee enters the bowl game as one of the biggest disappointment in all of college football. Expectations were high for the Volunteers, but three straight losses in the middle of the season ended hopes of a special season.

The Volunteers still have a talented offense, especially on the ground. However, the defense imploded at the end of the year. Fortunately, a banged-up Nebraska offense awaits.

The VBR staff predictions for the Music City Bowl can be found below.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Nebraska 24 Tennessee 21

Contributor Marty Leap: Nebraska 22 Tennessee 25

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Nebraska 24 Tennessee 20

Contributor Corey Hunter: Nebraska 33 Tennessee 35

CFP- Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State vs. Clemson

December 31, 2016 7:00 p.m.

Glendale, AR

The second game of the College Football Playoff features the only team from the Big Ten to crack the top four. Ohio State, widely considered one of the top teams all season, didn’t qualify for the conference championship, but still got voted into the Playoff by the committee.

Although the Buckeyes ended the season on a high note by beating rival Michigan, the offense did not look good to end the season. Quarterback J.T. Barrett had just one 300-yard passing game and threw for just 86 yards against Michigan State and 124 yards against Michigan in the final two games.

Running back Mike Davis and running back/wide receiver Curtis Samuel are the two dangerous weapons to look out for on offense.

Ohio State boasts one of the best defenses in the country.

The Tigers once again put together a strong season and were just an upset against Pittsburgh away from finishing the regular season undefeated. They will be looking to make another trip back to the championship.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson, running back Wayne Gallman, and wide receiver Mike Williams help to lead a very potent offense.

Although it’s the Clemson offense that puts up all the numbers, the defense is a big key to success. The Tigers are ranked ninth in total defense, allowing just 313 yards a game.

See if the VBR staff thinks that the Big Ten will be represented in the National Championship.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Ohio State 28 Clemson 34

Contributor Marty Leap: Ohio State 38 Clemson 35

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Ohio State 31 Clemson 35

Contributor Corey Hunter: Ohio State 37 Clemson 42

Orange Bowl

Michigan vs. Florida State

December 30, 2016 8:00 p.m.

Miami Gardens, FL

This year’s Orange Bowl is a matchup of two traditional college football powerhouses.

The Michigan Wolverines have to be disappointed after dropping two of their final three games and missing out on the College Football Playoff. Despite not making the bowl they wanted, the Wolverines are one of the most talented teams in the country.

Solid on offense and stellar on defense, Michigan is a tough out for any opponent. The Wolverines are ranked No. 2 in total defense and make things difficult for opposing offenses.

Superstar Jabrill Peppers can make big plays on offense, defense, and special teams.

Florida State finished the season 9-3 and ended with a four-game win streak.The Seminoles are a very balanced team that is ranked in the top 25 in both total defense and total offense.

Deondre Francois is a very talented quarterback who threw for 3,128 yards this season. Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,620 yards and 18 touchdowns, is one of the best running backs in the nation.

This game has the potential to be one of the best of the entire bowl season.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Michigan 24 Florida State 17

Contributor Marty Leap: Michigan 31 Florida State 28

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Michigan 34 Florida State 21

Contributor Corey Hunter: Michigan 37 Florida State 24

Outback Bowl

Iowa vs. Florida

January 2, 2017 :00 p.m.

Tampa, FL

The Iowa Hawkeyes started the season in disappointing fashion with a loss in Week 3 to North Dakota State. However, they rebounded well and upset Michigan at the end of the season. The Hawkeyes finished with eight total wins and concluded the season with three straight wins, including two over ranked opponents.

With a struggling offense, Iowa won’t score a lot of points. However, a bruising rushing attack and tough defense has helped the Hawkeyes find success this season. Cornerback Desmond King leads the defense as one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

The Florida Gators have really struggled on offense lately, having put up less than 300 yards in four of the last five games. They have also turned the ball over 10 times in that span. The struggles on offense could be magnified against the tough Iowa defense.

With two struggling offenses, don’t look for many points to be put up in this one.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Iowa 17 Florida 14

Contributor Marty Leap: Iowa 24 Florida 20

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Iowa 17 Florida 14

Contributor Corey Hunter: Iowa 21 Florida 24

Cotton Bowl

Wisconsin vs. Western Michigan

January 2, 2017 :00 p.m.

Arlington, TX

Wisconsin blew a 21-point lead to Penn State in the Big Ten Championship and now gets the unenviable task of facing Western Michigan in the Cotton Bowl. Beating a team from a non-Power 5 conference won’t do much for the Badgers, but losing could be very damaging.

The Badgers typically struggle on offense, but are often bailed out by a strong defense. T.J. Watt leads what is one of the best defenses in the Big Ten Conference.

On offense, Wisconsin doesn’t have much to scare opposing defenses outside of running back Corey Clement. He rushed for 1,304 yards this year with 14 touchdowns. His 164 yards in the Big Ten Championship tied his season high.

Western Michigan enters the Cotton Bowl as the only undefeated team in FBS outside of Alabama. The Broncos enjoyed a fantastic season and now get a chance to show they belong with the big boys of college football.

The Broncos rank inside of the top 25 in both total defense and total offense.

Quarterback Zach Terrell put up some great numbers this season, throwing for 3,376 yards and 32 touchdowns. Wide receiver Corey Davis is eight in the nation with 1,427 yards and leads with 18 touchdown receptions.

Find out who the VBR staff likes in this year’s Cotton Bowl Classic.

Site Expert Barry Leonard Jr: Wisconsin 21 Western Michigan 27

Contributor Marty Leap: Wisconsin 24 Western Michigan 31

Contributor Shane Lunnen: Wisconsin 30 Western Michigan 27

Contributor Corey Hunter: Wisconsin 38 Western Michigan 17

