Potential top pick Mitch Trubisky declares for the NFL draft

University of North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky announced Monday that he will forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. The announcement, which came in The Players’ Tribune, served as more of a thank you note to his coaches and teammates with the Tar Heels while reminiscing about his three seasons in Chapel Hill.

He addressed his decision to go pro in the following three sentences.

After a lot of prayer and thought, I have decided to forgo my senior year and enter the NFL draft. This has been the most difficult decision I’ve ever had to make. But no matter what happens next, I know I’ll never experience something as special as being a Tar Heel.

The Mentor, Ohio, native, who only started one season at UNC, completed 68.2 percent of his passes in 2016, throwing for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Trubisky is seen by many NFL scouts as the top available quarterback in the 2017 draft class. With Trubisky’s hometown Cleveland Browns owning the top overall pick (and perpetually in need of a franchise quarterback), expect the draft debate among fans in Northeast Ohio to suddenly get a lot more heated.