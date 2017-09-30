Postma starts, Houston holds off Temple 20-13 (Sep 30, 2017)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Kyle Postma passed for 226 yards and a touchdown, and the Houston defense made three interceptions in a 20-13 victory over Temple on Saturday.

Houston’s defense held Temple to 324 total yards, including 142 rushing. Garrett Davis intercepted two of Logan Marchi’s passes and Isiah Johnson grabbed the other.

Postma, making his first start since Sept. 10, 2016, also gained 81 yards on 15 carries. He started for Kyle Allen, who did not play because of a coach’s decision after starting the first three games of the season.

D’Eriq King scored on a 13-yard run to open the scoring for Houston (2-1, 1-0 American Athletic). Postma, who was 25 of 36 with an interception, hit Linell Bonner on a 9-yard scoring strike to make it 20-0 in the third quarter.

Temple (2-2, 0-2), who was trounced by the USF Bulls 43-7 last week, had its best offensive performance in an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped by Marchi’s 1-yard scoring pass to David Hood, on fourth-and-goal in the fourth quarter. Marchi was 20 of 41 for 182 yards passing. Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 41-yard field goal.

