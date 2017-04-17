Portland State, Stony Brook have Oregon matchups

(STATS) – Pac-12 power Oregon has looked to opposite coasts to fill two future dates against FCS programs.

Oregon will host Stony Brook on Sept. 18, 2021 and Portland State on Sept. 2, 2023, FBSchedules.com reported. Both games will be played at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

The report said CAA Football member Stony Brook will receive a $625,000 guarantee for the trip from Long Island, New York. Also, Big Sky member Portland State, which is 0-4 all-time against Oregon, will receive a $575,000 guarantee for its game.