Poinsettia Bowl Live Stream: Watch BYU vs Wyoming Online

The 2016 Poinsettia Bowl features the Wyoming Cowboys and the BYU Cougars. Here is how to watch the game online.

The Wyoming Cowboys were the surprise team of the Mountain West in 2016, going 8-5 in the regular season including playing in and hosting the conference championship game. Wyoming is led by running back Brian Hill, the schools all-time leading rusher, and quarterback Josh Allen, together they form the backbone of a high scoring and efficient Cowboys offense. The Cowboys defense is prone to giving up big plays but can be good when needed, the strength of the team is in the front seven, particularly the defensive line.

BYU started the season 1-3, but quickly rebounded and went 7-1 to end their season. BYU will be led by last years majority starting quarterback, Tanner Mangum in the bowl game after long time starter Taysom Hill was injured in the final game of the season against Utah State. BYU will be hoping to ease Mangum back into the starting role by placing an emphasis on the ground game early against Wyoming. The Cougars are led on offense by running back, Jamaal Williams, who is more than capable of carrying the offensive load on his shoulders.

Here is all of the information you need for the Poinsettia Bowl:

Date: 12/21/16

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: Qualcomm Stadium

Time: 9:00pm ET

Spread: -10 BYU

Over/under: 57

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction:

The Poinsettia Bowl should be one of the early bowl season games that will talked about until the final game of bowl season. BYU and Wyoming are very evenly matched teams with explosive offenses and strong defenses. This should be a close game throughout, I would expect nothing less than a tight ball game, with that said, Wyoming has momentum on offense, where BYU is having to start fresh with Tanner Mangum starting for the first time all season. The Cougars will have to rely on their defense to get key stops if Mangum starts slow in the game.

