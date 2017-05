Bruce and Stew give a quick recap on last week’s NFL Draft and take a look at which conferences had the most players drafted (9:00); Stew explains his post-spring Top 25 teams — and Bruce debates him on a few (17:00); Plus, a discussion on next week’s conferences meetings, and what to expect. (26:00).

