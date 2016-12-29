Podcast: The Redshirt Ep. 5 (What Makes a Broken Team?)

“The Redshirt” is now available on Spreaker, iTunes, and Slap the Sign. Make sure to subscribe for updates on your favorite podcast.

It’s finally bowl season… kinda. Bowl games may have started a few weeks ago, but with the College Football Playoffs this weekend there are finally games to talk about. Who’s headed to the National Championship? No one seems to agree on that question. Plus, the Rose Bowl may be better than any bowl game this season, but who’s going to win?

The ACC and Big East have solidified themselves as the top two conferences in college basketball. Conference play is set to begin, and everyone is hoping to earn a conference title. But who’s the teams to beat from each division? And, who’s the sleepers to watch for?

And what makes a broken team? Everyone seems to think Notre Dame football is headed down a path of failure. It may not be that Notre Dame is broken, they may just be having a rough year. Just because one 4-8 season doesn’t look good doesn’t mean they’re unfixable. This team hit a rough patch, and the guys discuss why no one should be worried.

