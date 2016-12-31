PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Live Stream: Watch Ohio State vs Clemson Online
Here’s how you can watch the Playstation Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, pitting Ohio State against Clemson.
Debate over whether this game should take place has subsided, but Ohio State and Washington were the teams with the most uncertain future at the conclusion of the regular college football season. While Washington won the PAC 12, Ohio State essentially had to make the four team College Football Playoff as a wild card. Before this year, it appeared that winning your conference was a prerequisite to making the College Football Playoff. As we will view in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl Live Stream, that is no longer the case.
The Buckeyes limped into the College Football Playoff, which is weird to say since the Buckeyes won 5 in a row. Since Big 10 Champion Penn State upset Ohio State in week 8, though, the Buckeyes have won their biggest games in ugly fashion. Ohio State topped Michigan State by one and needed double overtime to dispatch of Michigan. Impressed or not, those are two quality wins that clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for Ohio State. The Buckeyes aren’t the only team that almost didn’t make themselves available for the Fiesta Bowl Live Stream.
Clemson barely escaped the ACC Championship against Virginia Tech, but made it just like Ohio
State. While the 2016 season hasn’t been the cakewalk many Tigers fans were anticipating, it ends in the College Football Playoff. The Tigers offense has been clicking, and they have the front 7 to limit any dual threat quarterback in the country. That will work in the Tiger’s favor, but J.T. Barrett is no typical quarterback. It should be a game that goes to the wire with a ton of fireworks.
Deshaun Watson and Co have been here before, and hope to make it to the National Championship Game. The Tigers have the team to do it, but so do the Buckeyes. We’ll all have to tune-in to see what happens, and one way to do is is the Fiesta Bowl Live Stream.
Date: Saturday, December 31
Location: University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Spread: Ohio State (-3)
Over/Under: 59
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: watchespn.com
I understand both defenses involved are elite, but that over/under number could be overcome easily if things go well for both quarterbacks. Clemson comes in as the underdog, despite being the higher seed. Clearly Las Vegas knows something the College Football Playoff Committee does not.
