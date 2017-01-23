Philadelphia Eagles Taylor Hart Going Back To High School Roots In 2017

Former Oregon Football Defensive Lineman had an up and down career in the National Football League and a position change may get him on the field next season.

When Taylor Hart left the University of Oregon, he played Defense. The Oregon Native had 72 tackles during his Senior season with the Oregon Ducks in 2012 and was drafted that year by the Philadelphia Eagles. He took part in the Oregon Ducks Pro Day following the season and was Drafted in the 5th round.

Hart did not pan out and was released by Philadelphia in September. He was picked up by Chip Kelly and the San Francisco 49ers and his former Coach Chip Kelly for less than two months before returning to Philadelphia. In his return, he found scout team success, but not on Defense.

His scout team experience took him back to High School when he was an Offensive Lineman. Philadelphia signed a Defensive Lineman this week and moved Taylor Hart to the O-Line. Sometimes shifting positions can bring success, even at the next level. Hart may have a better opportunity to work into the Offensive Line Rotation in 2017 under Doug Pederson.

The Philadelphia Eagles finished the 2016 at 7-9 and were last place in the NFC East in the first season under Doug Pederson

