Phelps, Wicks lead Davidson to 42-21 win over D-III Guilford (Sep 16, 2017)
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) Tyler Phelps accounted for three touchdowns and Will Wicks had 171 yards and one touchdown on nine catches to help Davidson cruise to a 42-21 win over Division III Guilford on Saturday night.
Phelps was 20-of-30 passing for 246 yards and two touchdowns – including an 87-yard pass to Wicks – and added a 1-yard scoring run for Davidson (2-1).
Phelps’ touchdown run with 4:25 left in the first quarter capped the first of five consecutive touchdown drives – sandwiched around Pat Tabor’s punt-block that Austin Wells returned 28 yards for a TD – by Davidson that made it 42-7 at the half.
Guilford – which had minus-12 yards rushing at halftime – scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 59-yard pass from Karsten Miller to Khylil Miller. Miller also hit Montek Johnson for a 26-yard touchdown to put the Quakers on the board with 3:44 left in the first half.
