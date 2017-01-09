Pep Hamilton leaving Cleveland Browns to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan

Former Stanford OC Pep Hamilton is leaving the Cleveland Browns’ staff to become Michigan’s passing game coordinator and assistant head coach, a source told FOX Sports Monday afternoon.

Hamilton, the former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator, will reunite with Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who had hired him while at Stanford.

The 42-year-old Hamilton groomed Andrew Luck into a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (2010-11), two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year (2010-11) and the 2011 Maxwell Award winner as the nation’s top player.

A former college quarterback, Hamilton earned Howard’s scholar-athlete award in 1995 and 1996, before earning his business degree in 1997. He replaces Jedd Fisch who left Michigan a week ago to become UCLA’s new offensive coordinator.