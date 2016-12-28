Penn State Suspends Two Players for 2017 Rose Bowl vs. USC
Penn State has suspended wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen for the 2017 Rose Bowl against USC.
When Penn State and USC square off in the 2017 Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions will be without two key players.
Penn State announced the suspensions of Saeed Blacknall and Manny Bowen on Wednesday for an undisclosed violation of team rules.
On Tuesday, USC revealed that two Trojans will also miss the Rose Bowl due to academic ineligibility, but neither Olajuwon Tucker nor Kevin Smith are critical players.
Blacknall and Bowen, however, represent potentially costly losses for the Nittany Lions.
Bowen started 12 games after taking over for the injured Nyeem Wartman-White early in the season. He ranks second on the team with 8.5 tackles for loss.
More from Reign of Troy
- USC Football: Running Backs Finally At Full Strength For Rose Bowl2h ago
- USC Football Recruiting 2017: Breaking Down the Offensive Line7h ago
- 25 Most Dominant Defensive Players in USC Football History8h ago
- USC Podcast: Carcast on the Rose Bowl’s Disneyland Day (12/27)10h ago
- Rose Bowl Photo Gallery: USC and Penn State Visit Disneyland19h ago
In his absence, Penn State will turn to back up Koa Farmer, a California native, at Sam linebacker
Another starter, Blacknall emerged as a key figure in the passing game during the Big Ten Championship Game with six catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns against Wisconsin. Even before that, he had begun to make a difference, taking over as the starter at flanker against Purdue.
Though he had just three catches across his first three starts, each of those went for long gains, including a touchdown against Iowa.
With Blacknall out, former starter DeAndre Thompkins will step back into the line up.