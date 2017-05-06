Penn State kicker Joey Julius undergoing treatment for eating disorder again
Penn State kicker Joey Julius went public with his eating disorder battle last October and has recently resumed treatment in St. Louis, he announced in a Facebook post.
“I have been struggling over the last couple months with my eating disorder,” Julius wrote. “It got to the point where I had to return to St. Louis to seek further treatment at the McCallum Place. Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on.”
Julius did not play in last month's spring game or the Nittany Lions' spring practices.
Last year, Julius announced that he had a binge-eating disorder and underwent treatment from early May 2016 to late July 2016 at McCallum Place in St. Louis.
He plans on blogging his recovery.