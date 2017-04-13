The Audible Podcast: Spring football visits to Penn State, Stanford & return of The Mailbag

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce and Stew discuss the second half of Bruce’s cross-country spring football tour, including visits to WVU (2:30); State College to check out Penn State and their star running back Saquon Barkley (4:30); and a few other stops. Stew also gives a report from his visit to Stanford (18:00); and your emails answered in the return of The Mailbag (25:00).

Listen to the episode here:

Subscribe to The Audible on iTunes & Google Play:

 

Listen on Google Play Music

Sep 17, 2016; Stanford, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Max Browne (4) reacts during the first half of a NCAA football game against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

7

gallery: Pitt starts spring football with 'best and deepest' QB room in years

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | Kirby Lee