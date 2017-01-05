Penn State Football: Top Wide Receiver Declares for NFL Draft

Penn State’s top wide receiver will leave Happy Valley early and head to the NFL Draft.

Another Penn State starter has decided to leave school early and declare for the upcoming NFL Draft. Top receiver Chris Godwin will forgo his final season with the Nittany Lions and make himself available to the professional ranks.

The school released Godwin’s news Thursday night, just a day after junior defensive end Garrett Sickels announced that he would be headed to the draft.

Godwin’s decision to leave shouldn’t be much of a shock, especially considering the way he ended the season. On a national stage in the Rose Bowl he had a fantastic performance, hauling in nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. While the numbers were great, some of his juggling catches were even better.

That game was just another example of how well he plays in bowl games. In the Pinstripe Bowl as a freshman he had 140 yards and a touchdown. During last season’s TaxSlayer Bowl he made six catches for 133 yards.

In the his statement, Godwin talked about what it meant to play at Penn State and help bring the program back into the national spotlight.

“I came to Penn State not only to pursue a degree from the greatest university in the nation, but also to play in the best atmosphere in college football and bring Penn State back to prominence. Through a lot of hard work over the last three years, I’d like to believe that myself and my brothers have successfully accomplished that,” Godwin said.

Godwin emerged as Penn State’s top receiver last year when he made 69 catches for 1,101 yards and five touchdowns. His receptions (59) and yards (982) decreased this season, but he came through with 11 touchdowns.

The talented receiver leaves Penn State fourth on the career receiving yards list with 2,404. His 18 career touchdowns receptions ranks fourth in school history.

VBR wishes Chris Godwin all the best in his career at the next level!

