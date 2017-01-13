Penn State Football: The Case for Trace McSorley as the Offensive MVP

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley has a strong case to be considered the team’s offensive MVP.

Trace McSorley took over the reigns of the Penn State offense in 2016 and put up some fantastic numbers. The young signal-caller flourished under new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and did a superb job running the no-huddle, up-tempo offense.

Several Nittany Lions had good seasons in the new system, and therefore could make a case to be named the MVP of the offense for 2016.

However, of all the candidates, McSorley probably has the strongest argument.

For starters, McSorley became known for his ability to sling the ball all over the field and go for the home run play. Penn State ranked fifth in the nation with an average of 16.15 yards per completion.

McSorley finished the season with 3,614 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He threw eight interceptions, though three of them came in the final game of the year, the Rose Bowl.

Aside from throwing, McSorley brought a new dimension to the Penn State offense by being able to use his mobility to make plays and escape trouble. He rushed for 365 yards and seven touchdowns. What’s not exactly shown on the stat sheet is all the times he was able to get a pass off after avoiding the rush.

What made McSorley even more valuable this year was his sheer confidence. He carried himself like a quarterback that had been running the team for years. McSorley’s confidence spread through the offense and made the team better as a whole.

Penn State put up big numbers through the air this season, especially compared to the last few years. McSorley, with both his arm and legs, was obviously a major factor in that. Sure, he made some very costly turnovers and mistakes, but that comes with having a first-year quarterback under center.

Trace McSorley played a major role in transforming the Penn State offense and should be considered the MVP of the unit.

