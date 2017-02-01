Penn State Football Recruiting: Safety Jonathan Sutherland Signs With Nittany Lions

Four-star safety Jonathan Sutherland has officially signed with Penn State

The Penn State coaching staff has received another letter of intent in the Lasch Building here on National Signing Day. This one belongs to Alexandria (VA) safety Jonathan Sutherland. Sutherland, a four-star recruit, checks in as the 274th best player in the country according to the composite ratings of 247 Sports.

The six-foot,195 pound Sutherland is originally from Canada. However, he played his high school football at Episcopal High School in Virginia. Sutherland chose the Nittany Lions over scholarship offers from Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, and North Carolina, among others.

When Jonathan Sutherland committed to Penn State it came as a bit of a surprise. His commitment was on July 16 this past summer, and came despite him having only visited campus once. However, Sutherland never once wavered in his commitment.

Sutherland is a very physical player. He definitely does not shy away from contact. Additionally, he will also jam receivers when covering them. Thanks in large part to his physicality, Sutherland is also a very good tackler. And this is not always a skill that high school players possess.

Sutherland always does an excellent job of reacting to plays. Again, this is a skill that not many high school players possess. While he does need to work on his coverage skills, Sutherland has all the tools needed to be a good safety for the Nittany Lions.

Personally, Jonathan Sutherland reminds me a lot of current Nittany Lion safety Marcus Allen. While I fully expect Sutherland to be redshirted this fall, he still can make an early impact at Penn State. As a redshirt freshman in 2018 he will have the opportunity to make an impact on special. Additionally, the depth chart at safety should be pretty wide open for Sutherland.

You can watch Jonathan Sutherland’s film here.

This article originally appeared on