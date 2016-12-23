Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup: December 23rd, 2016

Penn State football recruiting remains red hot. But, now that we have entered the holiday dead period, what can we expect in the coming weeks?

There are few teams in college football with more recruiting momentum than Penn State. In recent weeks the Nittany Lions have seen both their 2017 and 2018 classes grow by adding elite talent. And there could be more on the way very soon.

Let's begin, shall we?

Lamont Wade Commits

Last Saturday, Penn State picked up one of their biggest commitments of the James Franklin Era. This commitment came from cornerback Lamont Wade. Wade chose the Nittany Lions over Pitt, Tennessee, UCLA, and West Virginia.

There are a few reasons why Lamont Wade was such a huge get. First off, he is one of the 50 best recruits in the country. Due to this, he has the ability to be an elite defensive player as well as a great kick returner.

Secondly, Wade comes from Clairton High School. Clairton is a perennial power in the state of Pennsylvania. Due to this, it is great to see James Franklin start to make inroads at Clairton.

Finally, it is great to see Penn State continue to have a strong presence in Western Pennsylvania. This is the second straight season that Penn State landed the best high school player in Western Pennsylvania. This goes a long way toward dominating the state.

You can read more about Wade here.

Joshua Kaindoh Set To Announce

Later today, five-star defensive end Joshua Kaindoh will announce his college decision. Kaindoh is a product of IMG Academy in Florida. However, he is originally from Maryland.

Kaindoh will chose between Alabama, Florida State, and Penn State. After his official visit to Penn State last month he appeared to be trending toward the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, this has since changed.

I believe the Nittany Lions are now running third behind the Crimson Tide and Seminoles. I expect Kaindoh to commit to Florida State. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, with or without Kaindoh, they still own a top 15 recruiting class.

Penn State Makes The Cut

Thursday, four-star class of 2018 safety Isaiah Humphries released his top eight schools. To no surprise, the Nittany Lions made the cut.

The other schools to make Humphries’ top eight were California, Colorado, Indiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi State, Utah, and Vanderbilt.

For those who do not know, Humphries is a legacy recruit for Penn State. The Sachse, Texas, native is the son of ex-Nittany Lion Leonard Humphries. Due to this, Isaiah has long appeared to be a Penn State lean.

Whenever Isaiah announces his college decision, I expect it to be for the Nittany Lions. Hopefully, that comes sooner rather than later.

All in all, this was a pretty slow week for Penn State recruiting news. The holiday dead period will do that. But, when the dead period ends on January 8, the news will pick up again as Penn State looks to close out their 2017 class strong.

Additionally, I would not be surprised to see a commit or two between now and then.

