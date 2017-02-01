Penn State Football Recruiting: National Signing Day 2017 Tracker, Live Stream

Follow all of Penn State’s action on National Signing Day.

With National Signing Day here it is time to stop the projecting and finally see how Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class shapes up. The Nittany Lions appear to once again have a top-20 class furthering the reputation of head coach James Franklin as a master recruiter. He and his staff have worked tirelessly, especially over the last few weeks, to bring some of the top recruits to Happy Valley.

Recruiting news ever ends while the cycle is going on, as players are constantly committing, de-committing, and flipping elsewhere. National Signing Day is when all of that ends, as the official signed letters of intent are sent in to the coaching staff.

*All rankings come from 247Sports.com.*

EARLY ENROLLEES

• Brelin Faison-Walden — LB — 3* — Grimsley High School (NC)

• K.J. Hamler — WR — 4* — IMG Academy (FL)

• Michael Miranda — OC — 3* — Stow-Munroe Falls High School (OH)

• Lamont Wade — CB — 4* — Clairton High School (PA)

SIGNED LETTERS

COMMITTED

• Damion Barber — DE — 4* — Harrisburg High School (PA)

• Ellis Brooks — ILB — 4* — Benedictine (VA)

• D.J. Brown — CB — 3* — Creekside High School (GA)

• Journey Brown — RB — 3* — Meadville Area Senior High School (PA)

• Sean Clifford — QB — 4* — St. Xavier High School (OH)

• Brailyn Franklin — LB — 3* — Battlefield High School (VA)

• Fred Hansard — DT — 4* — Hun School (NJ)

• Mac Hippenhammer — WR — 3* — R Nelson Snider High School (IN)

• Desmond Holmes — OT — 3* — Cardinal O’Hara High School (PA)

• Donovan Johnson — CD — 4* — Cass Tech High School (MI)

• Robert Martin — OT — 3* — St. Joseph Regional High School (NJ)

• Yetur Matos — DE — 4* — Chancellor High School (VA)

• Cameron Sullivan-Brown — WR — 3* — St. Vincent Pallotti High School (MD)

• Jonathan Sutherland — S — 4* — Episcopal High School (VA)

• C.J. Thorpe — OG — 4* — Central Catholic High School (PA)

Targets

• Tariq Castro-Fields — CB — 4* — Riverdale Baptist School (MD)

• Elijah Conliffe — DT — 4* — Hampton High School (VA)

• Corey Bolds — DT — 3* — Paramus Catholic High School (NJ)

• Mark Webb — WR — 4* — Archbishop Wood High School (PA) Committed to GA

