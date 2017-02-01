Penn State Football Recruiting: DL Damion Barber Officially Signs With Penn State

Four-star defensive lineman Damion Barber has officially signed with Penn State.

The Penn State coaching staff has received another letter of intent in the Lasch Building here on National Signing Day. The latest one belongs to Harrisburg defensive lineman Damion Barber. Barber committed to Penn State nearly a full calendar year ago, having made the call during the 2016 Junior Day on February 27 of the same year. Barber chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Michigan, Temple, and Virginia Tech, among others.

In my opinion, Damion Barber made more strides as a high school senior than any other player in Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class. Barber always had length and good explosion off the ball, however, as a senior he added more strength to his game. Additionally, he added a lot of good weight. And this should only continue once he gets into Dwight Galt’s strength and conditioning program.

Damion Barber currently checks in at six-foot-three, 250 pounds. He will start his Nittany Lion career at defensive end, but could easily be bumped inside to defensive tackle down the road. He could turn into a quick, athletic defensive tackle. Much in the mold of current Nittany Lion defensive tackle Kevin Givens.



Barber also watched his ranking among the recruiting services climb as a senior. At the beginning of his senior season he was a 3-star recruit. However, he will arrive on campus as a 4-star prospect that checks in as the 298th-best player in the country according to 247 Sports composite ratings.

For a variety of reasons Damion Barber will redshirt this fall. More than likely he will not see significant playing time until 2019 at the soonest. However, once Barber works his way into the defensive line rotation he will have all the tools to be a great defensive lineman for the Nittany Lions.

You can checkout Damion Barber’s film here.

