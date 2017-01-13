Penn State Football Recruiting Commit Breakdown: RB Journey Brown

On Thursday night, Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class picked up its 19th verbal commitment. This one coming from running back Journey Brown.

Entering Thursday Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class did not have a running back. However, this is no longer the case. On Thursday night, 3-star running back Journey Brown committed to Penn State.

Journey Brown is a native of Meadville, Pennsylvania, and also had offers from Syracuse and Temple. The 5-foot-11 194 pound Brown visited the Nittany Lions twice during the season. This combined with him camping for the staff over the summer led to him coming onto their radar late.

Many people probably recognize the name Journey Brown. This is due to the game he had against DuBois during the 2015 season. Last fall Meadville defeated DuBois 107-90, yes 107-90. In that game Brown rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. Both of which are national records.

Brown finished his high school career with eye popping numbers. He rushed for 7,027 yards and 104 touchdowns during his high school career. Both of which shattered previous school records.

Journey Brown is also an elite athlete. He is a previous state champion in the 100-meter dash. Additionally, he runs a 4.4 second 40-yard dash. As the old saying goes ‘speed kills,’ and Journey Brown most certainly possesses speed.

Journey will arrive on campus in June and will redshirt next fall. Due to his speed and athleticism he could make an impact in multiple ways for the Nittany Lions. He will have the ability to impact he game as a running back, return man, slot receiver, and on special teams.

With the commitment of Journey Brown, Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class now has 19 commitments. Additionally, it holds strong as the 14th best in the country according to 247 Sports.

You can check out his film here. Welcome to Happy Valley, Journey!

