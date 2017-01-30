Penn State Football Recruiting Commit Breakdown: LB Ellis Brooks

On Monday, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks committed to Penn State. This brings the Nittany Lions’ 2017 recruiting class to 19 commitments.

One week after Penn State lost a linebacker commit, they have a new one. Eight days after Dylan Rivers flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks has committed to Penn State. Brooks chose the Nittany Lions over LSU, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Notre Dame, among others.

The six-foot-two, 233-pound Brooks is a native of Richmond (VA). He was offered by the Nittany Lions last Sunday, got an in-home visit from James Franklin and Brent Pry this past Tuesday, and then took an official visit to Happy Valley over the weekend. With the commitment of Ellis Brooks, Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class now checks in 14th in the nation according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

This was a great recruiting victory for James Franklin and company. The Nittany Lions desperately needed a box linebacker in this recruiting class. For 14 months they had Dylan Rivers, but after Rivers fooled the staff about his commitment and left them at the alter with ten days to go until National Signing Day things looked bleak. However, they moved quickly on Brooks and secured his commitment.

Ellis Brooks will have the opportunity to earn playing time as a true freshman this fall. This is due to both his skill set and the current depth chart at MIKE linebacker for Penn State. Brooks could also contribute on special teams as a true freshman.

While Ellis Brooks is not quite as athletic as Dylan Rivers, he still has all the tools needed to be a very good MIKE linebacker. He has great instincts, which might be the most important trait for a linebacker to have, and a real nose for the football. He does an excellent job of reading and reacting, and he is a great tackler.

EBrooks is also a real thumper at linebacker. When he hits someone, they feel it and do not forget it any time soon. The biggest knock I have on Ellis is his athleticism. However, at MIKE linebacker this is not as important as it is at WILL or SAM.

When I watch Ellis Brooks’ film, I see current Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda. In today’s college football the idea of a true middle linebacker is one that is starting to go to the wayside. That said, Ellis Brooks should have a very successful career as a MIKE linebacker at Penn State.

You can watch his film here. Welcome to Happy Valley, Ellis!

