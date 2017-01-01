Penn State Football Recruiting Commit Breakdown: DB Isaiah Humphries

Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class has picked up it’s seventh commitment. This commitment came from safety Isaiah Humphries.

Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class is currently ranked number one in the nation according to 247 Sports. The nation’s top ranked 2018 recruiting class is now even better. This is due to the commitment of safety Isaiah Humphries.

The 5-foot-11,180-pound Humphries is a native of Sachse, Texas. However, he is a legacy commit for the Nittany Lions. This is due to Isaiah being the son of ex-Nittany Lion defensive back Leonard Humphries.

He made his announcement on Twitter as the clock struck midnight in Texas.



With the commitment of Humphries, Penn State’s 2018 class now has seven commitments. Additionally, Humphries becomes the first defensive back commitment of the class. What is try incredible is that despite being a top 230 player, Humphries is just the sixth highest rated player in Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class.

Isaiah Humphries has great instincts at the safety position. Humphries is a strong coverage safety. And this is something that is a rarity among high school defensive backs, especially safeties. Even a lot of college safeties struggle with coverage skills.

Humphries very much so has that ‘it’ factor at safety.

He always finds his way to the football. This helps to make him a very good safety in run support. Additionally, his tackling is also very strong. All in all, Humphries is an incredibly sound player when it comes to technique.

Another area where Humphries excels is his closing speed. He takes great angles when cashing ball carriers, and does an excellent job of cutting ball carriers off. His strong tackling ability factors in here as well.

Isaih Humphries will have the ability to make an immediate impact in the fall of 2018. Not only is he extremely talented, but Penn State’s depth chart at safety will be favorable after the 2017 season. Regardless, Humphries is a big addition to the 2018 recruiting class.

You can watch Isaiah’s highlights here. Welcome to Happy Valley, Isaiah!

This article originally appeared on