Penn State Football Recruiting 2017: QB Sean Clifford Signs With Nittany Lions
Four-star quarterback Sean Clifford has officially signed with the Nittany Lions.
Sean Clifford became Penn state’s first commitment for the 2017 class when he gave his verbal to James Franklin and his staff back in the summer of 2015. So, naturally, it’s fitting that his was the first official letter to arrive on National Signing Day.
Since he was an early commit Clifford became an extra recruiter for the coaching staff and did his best to sway some fellow recruits to join the ranks of the Nittany Lions.
The four-star recruit is ranked as the No. 8 pocket passer and sits at No. 192 in the National Composite according to 247Sports. Not surprisingly, Clifford garnered a lot of attention and had an impressive offer sheet.
Auburn, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia were just some of the schools interested in his services.
The first commit of the 2⃣0⃣1⃣7⃣ #PSUsigningday class is the first on the board. Full of #PennState pride, help us welcome @seancliff14! pic.twitter.com/eRFYQ3qIwz
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 1, 2017
Although listed as a pro-style quarterback, Clifford plays more like a dual-threat quarterback with the ability to make plays with his legs. He’s athletic, and while he doesn’t have blazing speed, he’s fast enough to elude defenders when needed.
Clifford has a strong arm, but needs to work on his accuracy. He’s still a raw talent, but should grow and develop over time.
With a crowded depth chart at quarterback, Clifford will likely redshirt during his first year in Happy Valley.
VBR welcomes Sean Clifford to the Penn State family.
