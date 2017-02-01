Penn State Football Recruiting 2017: OL Robert Martin Signs With Nittany Lions

Offensive lineman Robert Martin is the latest recruit to send his official letter to head coach James Franklin.

Robert Martin originally gave his commitment to Penn State over last April’s Blue-White weekend. Now, he is an official member of the 2017 recruiting class. James Franklin and his staff gained commitments from four offensive linemen in the class. They have clearly been trying to build depth at a position that was a weakness for the past few seasons.

Officially listed as an offensive tackle, Martin is another hybrid lineman that Franklin and his staff have targeted. He could play either guard or tackle, depending on the need.

Martin, a three-star recruit, is rated as the No. 66 offensive tackle by 247Sports. He chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Maryland, Duke, Nebraska, and Temple, among others.

He currently checks in at just over 260 pounds, so he’s still a bit on the small side for a collegiate offensive lineman. He’ll likely redshirt for the 2017 season so that he can have more time to bulk up in Dwight Galt’s strength and conditioning program.

Adding Martin to the mix give offensive line coach Matt Limegrover yet another player whose versatility on the line could be very valuable in the years to come.

Welcome to Happy Valley Robert!

