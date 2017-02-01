Penn State Football Recruiting 2016: WR Mac Hippenhammer Signs With Nittany Lions

Mac Hippenhammer, wide receiver from Indiana, is the latest recruit to join Penn State’s 2017 class.

Penn State fans can breathe easy now. James Franklin and company have officially signed wide receiver Mac Hippenhammer. The Nittany Lions staved off a late surge by Notre Dame for the services of the Fort Wayne native.

A three-star recruit per 247 Sports, Hippenhammer is the fifth best player in the state of Indiana and the 68th best wide receiver in the nation. He’s the third wide receiver in Penn State’s 2017 class, joining Cameron Sullivan-Brown and early enrollee K.J. Hamler.

In addition to Notre Dame, Hippenhammer had offers from several Big Ten schools including Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota and Iowa. His relationship with wide receivers coach Josh Gattis kept him on board as a Nittany Lion.

The six-foot, 170 pound prospect had a solid senior year at R. Nelson Snider high school. He had 46 catches for 611 yards and 7 touchdowns. In addition to receiving, he had 46 rushes for 350 yards and 7 touchdowns. And if that wasn’t enough, he also contributed to special teams with 746 yards combined for kickoffs and punt returns and 4 touchdowns.

Probably the biggest thing for Hippenhammer will be to add a little weight and with Penn State’s current roster loaded with wide receivers, expect him to redshirt this year. Other than that, he’s a solid athlete with good hands and route running skills. Plus his name is just awesome.

Welcome aboard, Mac!

This article originally appeared on