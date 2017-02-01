Penn State Football Recruiting 2016: CB Donovan Johnson Signs With Nittany Lions

Cornerback Donovan Johnson from Detroit, Michgan signs with Penn State

A big get for the Nittany Lions in the secondary, Donovan Johnson is the latest prospect to sign up for James Franklin’s team. Johnson not only looks like a solid cornerback but one of the better athletes in the country.

The Detroit native is a 4 star rated prospect according to 247 Sports. He’s the seventh-best overall player in the state of Michigan and 34th-best cornerback overall in the country. Johnson had offers from several schools, but it came down to Virginia Tech and Penn State with the boys in blue winning out.

Johnson’s overall speed and athletic ability should have Nittany Lion fans drooling. He clocked in a ridiculous 4.36 second 40 yard dash time at the The Opening Finals in Oregon last summer. This past fall, he helped his high school Cass Tech to an undefeated season and a Michigan Division One state championship. At Cass Tech, he not only played cornerback but also at tailback and returned kicks.

Nittany Lion Wally Richardson does the honors in the War Room to welcome @YeathatsDon to the ⚪️&🔵family! #PSUsigningday pic.twitter.com/IKzpCR1w3j — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 1, 2017

Johnson is being signed to play cornerback as a Nittany Lion. On film, not only is his speed apparent but so are his instincts when defending receivers.

One would think Johnson would receive a redshirt his freshman year as it appears the Lions are set in the secondary for at least the 2017 season. However with his pure speed and athleticism, Johnson might be too good to keep off the field. He may just land a spot on the special teams this upcoming season.

