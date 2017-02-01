Penn State Football Recruiting 2016: CB D.J. Brown Signs With Nittany Lions

Cornerback D. J. Brown commits to Penn State’s 2017 class.

Penn State picks up another cornerback in their class with the commitment of D.J. Brown. The prospect out of Fairburn, Georgia had a lot of offers from big programs all over the country, including Wisconsin, Louisville and UCLA. Brown committed to the Lions last spring and held firm on his commitment.

The five-foot-eleven, 175 pound Brown is a three star ranked prospect per 247 Sports. He is the 100th ranked player in the state of Georgia and the 107th ranked cornerback in the country.

Brown is slightly undersized for the position, but that shouldn’t be taken as a negative as the Lions seem to have no problem with smaller defensive backs. Grant Haley is five-foot-nine and is one of the best in the conference at cornerback.

The two biggest assets Brown has going for him are his speed and his instincts. He will need to hit the weight room and bulk at the next level though. With the secondary position settled for the 2017 season and two other corners in this class, Brown is likely to redshirt his freshman season.

Another thing to keep an eye on with Brown is that he played a lot at the safety position for Creekside High School. While Penn State recruited him as a corner, with that experience he could eventually shift positions in the secondary.

Welcome to the newest Nittany Lion, D.J. Brown!

This article originally appeared on