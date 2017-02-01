Penn State Football Recruit Profile: RB Journey Brown

Speedy running back Journey Brown is an official member of Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class.

Speed, especially in today’s college football game, is a huge asset. Well, speed is exactly what Penn State has picked up with the signing of running back Journey Brown. He is perhaps the fastest of anyone available in the class and has the potential to be a big playmaker for the Nittany Lions.

Brown won the Pennsylvania state championship in the 100-meter dash and has been clocked at a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash. Recently, he clocked a 6.87 in the 60-meter dash during an indoor track meet. That time was the fastest in the state and the 10th-best in the entire nation.

A native of Meadville, PA, Brown was a standout at Meadville High School, amassing 7,027 rushing yards and 104 touchdowns, both of which are school records.

Brown made national headlines during a game in 2015 against DuBois in which he rushed for 722 yards and 10 touchdowns. You can see highlights of that game below.

Despite the eye-popping numbers he put up in high school, Brown is rated as just a three-star recruit by 247Sports. His main offers came from Penn State, Temple, and Syracuse. He’s rated as the No. 53 running back and the 14th-best recruit in PA.

Journey Brown out of Meadville High School is the newest Nittany Lion. He is a ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RB. — Kris Petersen (@GoPSUKris) February 1, 2017



At Penn State, Brown will join a backfield that’s already crowded and loaded with talent. He’ll likely be redshirted in 2017. Brown’s speed makes him a very versatile and dangerous weapon. Don’t be surprised to see the coaching staff find other ways to use him. He could be valuable as a slot receiver or on special teams.

