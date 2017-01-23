Penn State Football Receives Prestigious Lambert Trophy

Penn State football wins the Lambert Trophy for a record 30th time.

The Penn State Nittany Lions have won the prestigious Lambert Trophy for the 2016 season. The Nittany Lions posted a record of 11-3 and won the Big Ten East division as well as the Big Ten Championship.

Awarded by the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC), the Lambert Trophy is awarded annually to the top team in the East. The award was established in 1936 and has seen 19 different schools earn the honor. None, however, have won it more times than the Nittany Lions.

Penn State first won the Lambert Trophy in 1947 under head coach Bob Higgins. Rip Engle’s teams won it in 1961, 64 and 65. Joe Paterno’s teams won the honor 24 times. The Nittany Lions last captured it in 2013 under Bill O’Brien.

The Nittany Lions had a fantastic season in 2016. After starting 2-2, they won nine straight games. The prolific offense scored at least 30 points in 11 games.

Penn State finished the 2016 season ranked No. 5 in the final College Football Playoff rankings and No. 7 in the final AP Poll.

Head coach James Franklin was the recipient of several awards, including being named the ECAC FBS Coach of the Year.

Franklin and the Nittany Lions will be honored at the Eastern College Athletic Conference Awards Banquet on Feburary 23 at MetLife Stadium.

