Penn State Football News Links: Special Teams MVP, Lions Lose LB Recruit and Other News

With National Signing Day just over a week away, it’s no surprise that the majority of the Penn State football news focuses on recruiting. Unfortunately, the Nittany Lions lost out on a top linebacker target when he de-committed from Penn State Sunday in favor of Virginia Tech.

Also in recruiting news, CJ Thorpe reaffirmed that he is committed to the Nittany Lions. Also, four-star linebacker Ellis Brooks Tweeted that he received a Penn State offer on Sunday.

Elsewhere, punter Blake Gillikin has a strong case to be named Penn State’s MVP on special teams. Finally, two Penn State grads, one who was a football player, both had great games during Sunday’s AFC Championship.

Penn State Football: Blake Gillikin’s Argument for Special Teams MVP (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

Former Penn State Defensive Tackle Headed to Pittsburgh (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

4 takeaways from Franklin’s end-of-the-season presser (Callahan- Lions247)

Dylan Rivers Flips From Penn State To Virginia Tech (Leap- Victory Bell Rings)

CJ THORPE: FOUR-STAR OL RECRUIT REMAINS ‘100% COMMITTED’ TO PENN STATE (Treb- Roar Lions Roar)

Penn State’s Chris Hogan, Jesse James take unlikely route to starring in AFC title game (Linder- PennLive)

Penn State Football: The Fog Has Lifted (Poorman- StateCollege.com)

Penn State 2017 Recruiting Class: Center Michael Miranda (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

Penn State Football: Key Quotes From Franklin Presser (Jones- StateCollege.com)

Penn State doesn’t have to worry about losing C.J. Thorpe to Michigan; he’s solid with the Lions (Pickel- PennLive)

Brady found former @PennStateMLAX player Chris Hogan wide open for the first touchdown of the #AFCChampionship! #WeAre https://t.co/PdUlrzR34l — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 23, 2017

Just received an offer from Penn State University!! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/p67oCIsEFu — Ellis Brooks (@EllisBrooks35) January 22, 2017

