Penn State Football News Links: Recruiting Roundup, Season Review, and Other News

Despite the season being finished, there’s still plenty Penn State football news.

Thursday’s Penn State football news is once again heavy on recruiting. With National Signing Day approaching on February 1, James Franklin and his coaching staff is working on finalizing the 2017 class and building the 2018 class.

Elsewhere, there is a season review of the special teams unit and well as a look back at the best moments of the season.

Finally, Penn State seems to be in a good position heading into next year and already has good odds to win the National Championship.

Check out the rest of the Penn State football news links below.

Morning Links:

Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup: January 12, 2017 (McFly- Victory Bell Rings)

Big Ten Power Rankings — End of Season (Koerbler- Black Shoe Diaries)

Penn State Season Review: Special Teams (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

The BSD Awards: The Best of the Best for Penn State’s 2016 Season (Slanina- Black Shoe Diaries)

Lions set to build off of Rose Bowl loss (Fitz- Lions247)

A closer look at Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class (Hockensmith- PennLive)

James Franklin Wins Woody Hayes Coach of the Year Award (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

ROSE BOWL GIGAPIXEL PHOTO: FACES IN THE CROWD (Morgan- Roar Lions Roar)

Could Ohio State’s loss be Penn State’s gain? Lions are now in the mix for a 4-star WR that decommitted from OSU (Pickel- PennLive)

Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Finish No.7 In AP Poll, But Open With Good 2018 Title Odds (Jones- StateCollege.com)

Penn State on Twitter:

Three years ago today, the “Pennsylvania boy with a Penn State heart” became a part of the Nittany Lion football family. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/58hE7JhnYK — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 12, 2017

PENN STATE ‼️ #WeAre the future football Class of 2021 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j6Sx3UKiLy — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) January 12, 2017

