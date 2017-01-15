Penn State Football News Links: Barkley the Offensive MVP, Recruiting News, and More

What’s the latest Penn State football news?

The majority of the Penn State football news continues to have a heavy focus on recruiting. Head coach James Franklin and his staff are busy trying to finalize the 2017 class before National Signing Day arrives on February 1.

Roar Lions Roar has an in-depth look at defensive back Lamont Wade, who could be a very important player for the Nittany Lions. Also, Penn State commit Micah Parsons has added Oregon to his list of schools.

Lions247 has an interesting look at the best 20 recruits in Penn State history.

Elsewhere, current running back Saquon Barkley has a strong case to be considered the team’s offensive MVP for 2016.

Here is Penn State’s latest commit Journey Brown chasing down some poor kid and throwing said kid to the ground. pic.twitter.com/JJG86BCgRn — Patrick Koerbler (@PatKoerbler) January 13, 2017

