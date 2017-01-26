Penn State Football Morning Links: Top Recruits From Past, Rounding Out Class of 2017, and Other News

Recruiting is the top focus of the most recent Penn State football news.

We are now inside a week until National Signing day, so it’s no surprise that today’s Penn State football news is all recruiting. From a look back at past Penn State recruits, to guys who could be the newest group of Nittany Lions, it’s all covered.

Check out all of the latest links below to get yourself prepared for Signing Day.

Morning Links:

Penn State Football Recruiting Roundup (Leap- Victory Bell Rings)

Remembering Penn State’s Top Recruits Over the Last 10 Years (Leonard- Victory Bell Rings)

Committany Nation: Previewing the Weekend in Happy Valley (Koerbler- Black Shoe Diaries)

Penn State Football: John Urschel Talks Gift From Joe Flacco And More On HBO (Jones- StateCollege.com)

FOR THE FUTURE (01.25.17): WHO WILL ROUND OUT PENN STATE’S CLASS OF 2017 (Fritz- Roar Lions Roar)

Penn State 2017 recruiting profile: WR Mac Hippenhammer offers quickness, return prowess (Hockensmith- PennLive)

PSU commit Q&A: Damion Barber (Callahan- Lions247)

Why Jesse Luketa is thrilled with Penn State’s offer, and why some are already projecting that he will pick the Lions (Pickel- PennLive)

Penn State on Twitter:

Words can’t describe how blessed I am to announce I’ve just received my 28th offer from THE Penn State University🔵⚪️ #WeAre #107kStrong #LBU pic.twitter.com/5dM94vlunL — Jesse Luketa (@OttawasVeryOwn) January 25, 2017

Victory Bell Rings will have National Singing Day covered from all angles, so be sure to check back often for the latest news.

