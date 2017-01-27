Penn State Football: Mike Gesicki Was the Unsung Hero on Offense

Mike Gesicki was a big key to Penn State’s offense in 2016.

The Penn State offense put up some spectacular numbers this past season. Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead, the Nittany Lions transformed into a potent offense that could put up points in a hurry. The passing attack became one of the most dangerous in the country. Tight end Mike Gesicki played a big role in the success of the offense.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Chris Godwin are the ones that put up the big numbers. Hence, they had the strongest arguments to be considered MVP of the offense for 2016.

While the likes of McSorley, Barkley and Godwin were all fantastic, it was Gesicki who played one of the most important roles.

Plagued by mistakes and dropped passes during his first two seasons, Gesicki worked hard throughout the offseason to turn his game around. All the work paid off, as the junior turned into a very reliable target for McSorley.

Gesicki finished second on the team with 48 receptions and 679 receiving yards. He also hauled in a career-high five touchdowns.He finished the season strong with a touchdown in each of the last three games, two of which were leaping grabs in the end zone.

Standing at six-foot-six, 252 pounds, Gesicki is a matchup nightmare for most defenders. His combination of size and speed make him a very valuable target, particularly in the red zone.

Penn State got some contributions from several players on offense this past season. Although Gesicki didn’t put up huge numbers, had had a very solid season and became the unsung hero for the Nittany Lions.

An even bigger season should be expected from Gesicki in 2017.

