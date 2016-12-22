Penn State Football Links: Lions in the NFL, Rose Bowl Depth Chart, and Other News

Check out the latest Penn State football news links from across the Internet.

As the Penn State Nittany Lions continue to prepare for the Rose Bowl the official depth chart has been released. Speaking of the big game on the West coast, PennLive lists the best bars to check out while in Pasadena.

Elsewhere, several Nittany Lions had a good week in the NFL. Cameron Wake was voted to the Pro Bowl, while Sean Lee was snubbed.

Finally, current running back Saquon Barkley was named the best overall player in the Big Ten by ESPN.com.

News Links:

Penn State on Twitter:

Remember when @PennStateFball was 2-2? Nine straight wins later, it’s all about the 🌹🌹🌹. Absolutely amazing. https://t.co/Ypj6CAkfSK — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) December 20, 2016

The #RoseBowl rewind continues and brings us back to 1995, following the 1994 Nittany Lions undefeated season:https://t.co/1iNTQI1pIu #WeAre pic.twitter.com/dz8EDeyv2g — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 22, 2016

This article originally appeared on