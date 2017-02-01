Penn State Football 20017 Recruit Profile: LB Brailyn Franklin

Penn State has officially added three-star linebacker Brailyn Franklin to the mix for 2017.

Thin at linebacker, the Nittany Lions got an important piece of the puzzle on National Signing Day when linebacker Brailyn Franklin officially signed with Penn State. Franklin committed to the Nittany Lions back in August and followed through with that promise on National Signing Day.

Listed by many recruiting services as an athlete, Franklin will start at Penn State as a linebacker. He mainly played on the defensive line in high school in Virginia, but at 200 pounds, he’s better suited to be a linebacker in college.

Franklin had narrowed his final five list of schools down to Syracuse, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Temple, and Penn State. In the end, the Nittany Lions won out.

Although Penn State is thin at linebacker, particularly since linebacker Dylan Rivers flipped to Virginia Tech, Franklin isn’t likely to see the field in 2017. He’s a raw talent who would benefit greatly from an extra year to both develop his skills and build some size. He could also move to the defensive backfield if needed.

Franklin’s versatility and speed make him a very intriguing prospect. While it will likely be a year or two before Penn State fans see him in action, Franklin could be a key addition to the defense.

Congratulations Brailyn and welcome to Penn State!

