Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Stumble in Second Half, Hold on Late for Win

Penn State had a huge lead but had to hold on late against Illinois.

For the second straight game, the Penn State Nittany Lions faltered in the second half. Fortunatley, the result was different Saturday, as they were still able to hold on for a close 71-67 win at home over Illinois.

Head coach Patrick Chambers can’t be happy with his team’s performance in the second half. The Nittany Lions nearly blew a 22-point lead after playing a fantastic first half.

The first half was all Penn State. The Nittany Lions came out hot and scored 45 points in the first half. Illinois struggled and was able to only put up 25 points in the first frame. Penn State appeared well on its way to snapping its three-game losing streak.

However, the second half was a completely different story.

Penn State extended the lead to 22 points, but then went cold. Illinois started to chip away at the lead and never went away. Once the Illini gained momentum, they were hard to stop. They continued to battle and cut the lead to just three points with just under two minutes to play.

The Nittany Lions made their free throws and kept the Illini at bay. A Malcolm Hill three-pointer with two seconds left cut the lead to two, but it wasn’t enough.

Fortunately for Penn State they were able to do just enough at the end hang on.

Penn State was led 18 points from Shep Garner. Tony Carr (13), Payton Banks (17), and Mike Watkins (10) were the other Nittany Lions in double-digits. Watkins led the team with nine rebounds.

Illinois got 19 points and six rebounds from Hill.

The Nittany Lions snapped a three-game losing streak and will look to keep rolling when they take the court Wednesday in Indiana.

