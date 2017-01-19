Penn State 2017 Recruiting Class: Cornerback Lamont Wade

Four-star cornerback Lamont Wade enrolled at Penn State in January and is an official member of the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s 2017 recruiting class got a major boost back in December when Lamont Wade decided to join the Nittany Lions. Things got even better when he entered school as an early enrollee, meaning that he’ll have extra time to adjust to college life and get accustomed to the Penn State football program.

Head coach James Franklin and his staff had made Wade a priority in this recruiting cycle. They saw his talent early on and wanted to land his services in Happy Valley. Now that Wade is an official Nittany Lion, it’s time to reap the benefits.

The Clairton, PA native garnered a lot of attention during his recruitment and held offers from some of the top schools in the nation. He narrowed his list down to five legitimate contenders; consisting of Penn State, UCLA, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

In the end, Penn State, a team on the rise, won out.

With Wade, Penn State gets one of the top recruits in the entire 2017 class. The four-star prospect is rated by 247Sports as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania and the No. 5 cornerback. Overall, he’s ranked at No. 50 in the National Composite Rankings.

Wade is an elite athlete with a great combination of speed, power, and covering ability. He stands at five-foot-nine, 190 pounds and will likely add some bulk in Penn State’s strength and conditioning program this winter. He could likely step in right away as a freshman and form a dangerous combination with current Nittany Lion cornerback John Reid.

Aside from producing on defense, Wade could have a big impact on special teams. His speed and acceleration make him an idea candidate for kickoff returns.

Lamont Wade has a ton of potential and is a name that Penn State fans should get used to hearing over the next few seasons.

