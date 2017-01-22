Penn State 2017 Recruiting Class: Center Michael Miranda

Penn State’s list of early enrollees includes talented offensive lineman Michael Miranda.

After visiting Happy Valley for the 2016 Blue White Game in April, offensive lineman Michael Miranda gave his commitment to Penn State head coach James Franklin and his staff. Miranda is already near 300 pounds and could be an absolute beast on the interior of the Penn State offensive line in the coming years.

Officially listed as a center, Miranda could also fill in at guard. His versatility will allow offensive line coach Matt Limegrover to move things around in order to fine the most effect combination.

247Sports has Miranda rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 4 available center.

The Ohio native chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Illinois, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Northwestern and Nebraska. Although he may have been a bit overlooked during the recurring cycle, he had an impressive showing at the Rivals Opening Camp this past April in Columbus where he was named the Offensive MVP.

Miranda will bring a great ability to run block to Penn State. He’ll be an asset to the offense, particularly when the ball is handed off. HIs big body and athleticism gives him the potential to be a very productive interior lineman at the collegiate level.

Penn State struggled through a few seasons in which the offensive line was a clear weakness. However, the offensive line has been a focus for Franklin in recruiting. The Nittany Lions now have a ton of depth and players to choose from on the line.

Miranda will add depth on the line for the Nittany Lions, and while he may not play right away, he could be a big piece of the future.

