Penn State 2017 Recruit Profile: OT Desmond Holmes

Penn State has officially added offensive tackle Desmond Holmes.

Knowing first-hand that there can never be too much depth on the offensive line, Penn State head coach James Franklin has done a great job brining in guys to play up front. One of those guys, Desmond Holmes, is now an official Nittany Lion.

At six-foot-five and over 300 pounds, Holmes is coming to Penn State with a great frame for an offensive lineman. He played both sides of the ball in high school, but will be on the offensive side for the Nittany Lions.

The Springfield, PA ranked as the No. 13 recruit in the state and No. 84 at his position. Regardless of the rankings, Holmes brings the potential to be a true tackle and a key to Matt Limegrover’s offensive line unit for years to come.

.@des_holmes4, blue and white are definitely your colors. Welcome to the pride. #WeAre 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/iBEHcScHCH — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 1, 2017

Holmes didn’t have some of the most notable schools on his offer list, but he did receive interest from Pitt, Syracuse, Maryland and Temple. Originally thought to be a lean for the Terps, Holmes took advantage of the offer that was made to him by Penn State.

Penn State has certainly worked hard to build its offensive line depth, and Holmes is now a part of that.

Welcome to the team Desmond!

