Penn finalizes 2017 schedule

(STATS) – Two-time defending Ivy League champion Penn has filled its 2017 season opener with a first-ever meeting against Ohio Dominican Sept. 16 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

A scheduled game against fellow FCS member Jacksonville fell apart, creating the open date for the Quakers. Ohio Dominican is a Division II team in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference and finished 7-4 last year.

Penn shared the 2015 Ivy title with Harvard and last year’s title with Princeton. Coach Ray Priore’s squad was 7-3 a year ago.

The Quakers will return a league-high 11 All-Ivy selections this year.

2017 Penn schedule

Sept. 16, Ohio Dominican

Sept. 23, at Lehigh

Sept. 30, Dartmouth*

Oct. 7, at Central Connecticut State

Oct. 14, at Columbia*

Oct. 21, Yale*

Oct. 28, at Brown*

Nov. 4, Princeton*

Nov. 11, at Harvard*

Nov. 18, Cornell*

* – Ivy League game