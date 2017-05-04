Penn finalizes 2017 schedule
(STATS) – Two-time defending Ivy League champion Penn has filled its 2017 season opener with a first-ever meeting against Ohio Dominican Sept. 16 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
A scheduled game against fellow FCS member Jacksonville fell apart, creating the open date for the Quakers. Ohio Dominican is a Division II team in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference and finished 7-4 last year.
Penn shared the 2015 Ivy title with Harvard and last year’s title with Princeton. Coach Ray Priore’s squad was 7-3 a year ago.
The Quakers will return a league-high 11 All-Ivy selections this year.
2017 Penn schedule
Sept. 16, Ohio Dominican
Sept. 23, at Lehigh
Sept. 30, Dartmouth*
Oct. 7, at Central Connecticut State
Oct. 14, at Columbia*
Oct. 21, Yale*
Oct. 28, at Brown*
Nov. 4, Princeton*
Nov. 11, at Harvard*
Nov. 18, Cornell*
* – Ivy League game