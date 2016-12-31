Peach Bowl: Washington Players Say They Are Sick of “Roll Tide”

In this funny video the Washington Huskies talk about how many times they’ve heard “Roll Tide” this week during the Peach Bowl festivities.

Boy if the Washington Huskies are sick of hearing “Roll Tide” already they are in for a long afternoon. It’s obvious that these PAC-12 men haven’t seen anything like the SEC wonderland of fandom that they’ve found themselves in.

Check out this funny video of Washington’s players complaining about hearing “Roll Tide.”

What happened to “we want Bama?”

That one guy who said he hadn’t heard “Roll Tide” this week. Come on man, you’re in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl against Alabama, you’ve heard “Roll Tide” and you’ve heard it a lot. You’re not fooling anyone.

Now of course this is just good fun during media day at the Peach Bowl, but check out the Washington players attitudes. They aren’t nearly as comfortable as we’ve seen the Alabama players acting this week. Alabama is loose and ready, businesslike but also comfortable. These Washington players look like they are having fun, but also look like this is all new, a lot, to them.

If I was a Huskie watching this I might be a bit concerned about the mindset of my team. We know that coming out with emotion against Alabama can lead to a deflation and desperation that end in mistakes. We saw how ridiculously hype USC was before they came out to play the Tide.

We are under an hour from kickoff in Peach Bowl and Alabama vs. Washington for a spot in the College Football Final.

What do you think? Do you think the players attitudes will play into today’s Peach Bowl?t What’s your prediction for the Peach Bowl? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

